Referral Program by Tesla Now Offers Discounts on Model 3 and Y

Tesla has recently made changes to its referral program, extending the benefits to include discounts on its other car models, as well as its Solar roof. Customers who purchase a Model S or Model X using a referral link will receive a $1,000 discount on the car’s price, as well as a complimentary three-month subscription for Full Self-Driving. The individual who generates the referral link will earn 20,000 credits as a reward.

Interestingly, Tesla is also offering a $500 discount on its solar roof tiles when using a referral link — the same value as a discount on the purchase of a Model 3 or Model Y. Existing Tesla customers will receive 9,000 credits added to their Tesla account as part of the referral program. These perks have been available for Model S, Model X, and solar roof purchases since June, while the program for Model 3 and Model Y will now be active.

Tesla achieved a new record by delivering a staggering 466,000 electric cars in the last quarter, surpassing expectations from Wall Street analysts. To maintain its success, the company has implemented several price cuts, reducing the cost of its vehicles by up to 6%. This strategy has proven successful in recent years, and Tesla has set an ambitious goal of delivering 1.8 million EVs this year.

Lowering the price of its electric vehicles is an effective approach to attract new customers and retain its existing customer base. It is a wise move considering the increasingly competitive EV market, with other automakers such as Mercedes, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Polestar, and Ford offering electric vehicles that rival Tesla’s in key aspects.