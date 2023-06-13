Registered Owner Rule and Vicarious Liability Harmonized by Supreme Court

Every time individuals venture out of their homes, they must consider the risks of encountering accidents. News stories frequently cover incidents involving buses, delivery vans, cars, and motorcycles, causing harm to people and property. When a vehicle is involved in an accident causing damage and injury, many people assume that the registered owner will be held responsible. However, this is not always true. In such situations, courts have enforced two different rules: the Vicarious Liability Rule or the Registered Owner Rule.

Under Article 2180 of the Civil Code of the Philippines, the Vicarious Liability Rule holds employers answerable for the damages caused by their staff while performing their assigned tasks, even if the employer is not engaged in any business or industry. This provision relates closely to Article 2176 of the same law, which emphasizes that those who cause harm to others due to fault or negligence must be responsible. Moreover, it extends its application to encompass those individuals who the law considers liable, not only for their own actions or omissions but also for the actions or omissions of others. Thus, employers are responsible for their employees under certain circumstances.

On the other hand, the Registered-Owner Rule stipulates that registered vehicle owners are responsible for any damage or injury resulting from the operation of their vehicles. In some instances, these two rules appear to contradict each other, particularly in cases where the employer is also the registered owner of a vehicle driven by an employee that causes harm.

For example, in the case of Castilex Industrial Corp vs. Vasquez, Jr. (G.R. No. 132266, December 21, 1999), the Vicarious Liability Rule was implemented. As per the case, Benjamin Abad, a Castilex manager was driving his firm’s pickup truck when he was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of Romeo Vasquez. Vasquez’s parents filed a case for damages against Abad and Castilex. The denials of the firm were overruled, and it was demonstrated that Vasquez’s family had failed to prove that Abad was acting within the scope of his assigned tasks.

The case of Filcar Transport Services vs. Jose Espinas (G.R. No. 174156, June 20, 2012) applied the Registered-Owner Rule. Espinas was driving his car when another vehicle, owned by Filcar, ran a red light and collided with his car. Filcar claimed that the vehicle was assigned to Atty. Candido Flor, its corporate secretary, who stated that his personal chauffeur, Timoteo Floresca, was operating the vehicle during the mishap. In contrast, the court rejected Filcar’s defense, stating that the registered owner of a car cannot use the defenses found in Article 2180, and as long as Filcar is the registered owner, it cannot escape primary liability.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s decision in the Caravan case has effectively harmonized the application of the Vicarious Liability Rule and the Registered-Owner Rule. This clarification is of great help to the courts in resolving future cases with similar factual circumstances and preventing confusion and conflicting decisions.





