Regulations for AI in Europe are One Step Closer to Being Implemented

The AI Act has been introduced with the aim of reducing the risks associated with the use of AI systems and to establish clear operational boundaries for their usage. This regulation defines clear obligations and guidelines for both developers and users and aims to establish a governance structure at the bloc and national levels.

Moreover, the AI Act seeks to create an assessment guideline to facilitate the implementation of AI systems and support innovation, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This regulation also includes exemptions for certain scenarios where the application of AI systems is beneficial, such as open-source projects.

One of the critical aspects covered by the AI Act is the prevention of AI systems from creating illegal content. Although popular generative AI models such as OpenAI’s Dall-E, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and Google’s Bard come equipped with safeguards, there are publicly accessible AI tools that lack such filters. This loophole has enabled the creation of deepfakes and altered media, which could pose a significant threat to society.

In fact, the FBI has recently warned about deepfake crimes and AI-generated false information, highlighting one of the fundamental issues with AI systems called “hallucinations.” This problem can lead to the generation of false “facts.”

Europe is not the only region actively regulating AI; many countries and organizations worldwide are taking necessary steps in this regard. Although legal enforcement of the AI Act is still a few months away, the Commerce Department has already invited public feedback to shape AI policy recommendations with safety measures in place. On the other hand, China’s internet regulator has introduced a detailed proposal to regulate AI products aligning with the country’s strict censorship laws.