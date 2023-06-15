Release Date Window, Trailers, Gameplay, and Other Details Revealed for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been a project of great ambition, and while fans eagerly awaited its release, no one knew how long they would have to wait for the next part or how many parts would make up the trilogy. Square Enix was under immense pressure to deliver a remake of the most influential and critically acclaimed JRPG of all time, and they did not disappoint. Once the first part was released, it was widely praised.

After the Remake’s release, fans had no news about when the next installment would arrive, until Square Enix celebrated the original game’s 25th anniversary by revealing a ton of information about the trilogy’s second part – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As players finished the first part, they discovered that their knowledge of the original title would only serve them so much going forward. Here’s everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Release Window

The official release window for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been set for early 2024. It’s expected that Square Enix will give enough space between Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16 because fans will want to enjoy both games without feeling overwhelmed. It’s likely that the release will happen in January or February of 2024.

Platforms

The first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched exclusively on PS4, later upgraded to PS5, and received a PC port. At this moment, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be exclusively available on PS5 when released, but a PC port is expected to arrive within a year of the PS5 launch. Meanwhile, Xbox players are still waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, leading to speculation of a timed exclusivity deal or a delayed release until the trilogy’s final game comes out.

Trailers

The first trailer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth aired during the original game’s 25th anniversary event. Aerith states in the trailer that the future is unwritten, even if the past is set in stone. We witness the iconic meteor crashing into the planet with the question “What will become of the planet?” Sephiroth and Cloud are seen walking towards a forested area, where Sephiroth announces his intention to reclaim his birthright and rule the planet with Jenova at his side. This scene is from Cloud’s hometown flashback. Cloud and Tifa discuss Zack, who is still alive in this timeline, and the possibility that Tifa is an imposter. With Zack now alive, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s plot is expected to be vastly different from the original game.

Gameplay

The first trailer featured only walking, leaving many questions about the open-world aspect, side content, and combat





Reference