Release Time and Date for GTA Online Mercenaries, GTA 5 Update Pre-load, and Patch Notes in the World of Gaming and Entertainment

Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the San Andreas Mercenaries update in GTA Online. The mode will be launched on June 13 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. In the UK, players will be able to try out the Mercenaries gameplay starting from 10:00 AM BST on that day. Players can pre-load the update on PS4 and PS5 to start playing it instantly the moment it is launched. The update weighs around 5.5GB on PS5 and 2.3GB on PS4, which means even players who don’t pre-load can upgrade quickly.

The primary new feature of the June 13 GTA Online update, according to Rockstar Games, is the new San Andreas Mercenaries mode. Players must assist a new group of mercs in getting even with the crooked Merryweather Security organization. “Join up with expert pilot and skilled merc Charlie Reed to lead his new outfit — the Los Santos Angels — on a series of dangerous counter operations to disarm and disrupt the ruthless forces of Merryweather Security, with the chance for you and your friends to earn your own fortunes along the way,” reads the official description.

Along with introducing the San Andreas Mercenaries mode, the update will include new random activities, a brand-new Tactical SMG, daily time trials, and other features. Simultaneously, the update will come with game improvements and upgrades, which are outlined in the patch notes below. These include the ability to claim all destroyed vehicles simultaneously and custom description tags for garages. The update will also add a Buy All option when purchasing Body Armour at Ammu-Nation. Furthermore, the game will feature dozens of new props accessible in all creators, among other things.

