Reliance’s JioCinema to stream India-Australia ODI series for free

Reliance-owned JioCinema will open its innings to broadcast Indian cricket team’s home matches riding on its free playbook, as the media unit today said it will stream India’s 3-match ODI home series against Australia for free.

This is the first international series in the rights cycle that will be presented on JioCinema. The OTT will stream the matches in 11 languages and has also roped in Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Aakash Chopra, Amit Mishra, Hanuma Vihari, Kiran More, Anirudha Srikanth, Sarandeep Singh, among others, to be part of the expert panel.

Viacom18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has secured exclusive media rights for international and domestic matches by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a cumulative figure of Rs 5,963 crore for the next five years between September 2023-March 2028. Viacom18 had won BCCI media rights for Rs 67.8 crore per match, outbidding Sony Pictures Networks India while Disney Star rtedly did not participate in the auction.

“The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will give viewers a peek into arguably the new home of Indian cricket. With that responsibility, we will continue to bring about a paradigm shift in the way sports are consumed,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “It is our constant endeavor to offer fans what they love the most in never-seen-before ways, and digital allows us to continuously push the envelope. Combined with linear/offline TV, we will deliver BCCI events on an unparalleled scale.”

Viacom18 had won both digital and TV broadcasting rights for all Indian cricket teams’ (men and women) home matches. On linear/offline TV, the series will be aired live on Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi), Sports18 – 1 SD, Sports18 – 1 HD (English).The series is crucial for both teams as India and Australia aim to build momentum in preparation for the upcoming 50-over World Cup.While the first match is scheduled on September 22, the other matches will be played on September 24 and 27.

Australia, with its strong cricket team, is always seen as a potent opponent and India’s rivalry with te Aussies have been an exciting contest for viewers. Australia will get their much-needed practice on Indian pitches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 that begins in October in India.

JioCinema will stream the matches in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The India Australia ODI series, begining on September 22, will be streamed in 4K on JioCinema. Fans can also to participate in the predict and win fan engagement contest known as “Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.” Initially introduced during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan garnered immense popularity, with tens of thousands winning exciting prizes, including over 60 contestants driving away with premium hatchback cars.