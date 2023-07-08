Reliance’s Viacom 18 Secures Media Rights for Major League Cricket

Viacom 18, a subsidiary of Reliance, has secured the media rights to broadcast the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), the company announced in a press release. The agreement includes coverage across various platforms, including live streaming on JioCinema and televised coverage on Sports18.

Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18’s Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions for Sports, expressed excitement about the partnership with the American league. He believes that Indian cricket fans will enjoy watching their favorite T20 cricketers and supporting teams affiliated with their favorite franchises through JioCinema.

MLC, which kicks off on July 13, will consist of six teams, four of which are backed by owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. This demonstrates the continued influence and popularity of the IPL in the US following the success of the South African T20 League. The MLC will feature several IPL stars in its debut season.

The teams participating in the MLC include MI New York (owned by Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions), LA Knight Riders (owned by Kolkata Knight Riders, two-time IPL champions), Texas Super Kings (owned by Chennai Super Kings, five-time IPL champions), Seattle Orcas (owned by Delhi Capitals), San Francisco Unicorns, and Washington Freedom.

Viacom18 stated that the addition of Major League Cricket strengthens its portfolio of world-class sporting events, which includes the Indian Premier League, SA20, India’s Tour of West Indies 2023, the Paris Olympics 2024, Ultimate Table Tennis, the World Padel League, the Global Chess League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top BWF events.

The players participating in the MLC include Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Jason Roy, Adam Zampa, Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchel Santner, Harmeet Singh, Quinton De Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shane Watson, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Corey Anderson, and Liam Plunkett.

The MLC aims to bring high-quality T20 cricket to the United States, with 15 league matches followed by an eliminator, qualifier, challenger, and final. The final will be played on July 30.





Reference