Removal of Dead by Daylight Mobile App from App Store and Google Play Store in India

Dead by Daylight Mobile has been removed from the Google Play store and App Store in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an interim order demanding the removal of the survival-horror game from mobile app storefronts. The order was prompted by security concerns surrounding Chinese apps like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, which have previously been banned. NetEase, a Chinese firm, published Dead by Daylight Mobile in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea.

“Hello People of The Fog, We are committed to providing a unique mobile horror experience to our global audience while also complying with regional regulations,” stated developer Behaviour Interactive in a tweet. “To comply with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the storefronts.” Although the developer claims that Indians can no longer download or play the game, a report from 91Mobiles suggests that players who already have the game downloaded may still be able to play it. However, future updates will not be automatically installed on both platforms.

To stay in line with the interim order from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, we will be removing Dead by Daylight Mobile from the Storefronts. Once it is removed, players in India will no longer be able to access and play Dead by Daylight Mobile. — Dead by Daylight Mobile (@DbDMobile) March 23, 2023

In February 2022, the Indian government banned 52 Chinese-origin apps, including those from tech firms Alibaba, Tencent, and NetEase. The ban also affected Free Fire, which, although developed by Singapore-based Sea, received backing from Tencent, its largest shareholder.

Prior to that, the government cracked down on PUBG Mobile and its lite version, as well as short-video apps like TikTok. Any updates regarding the return of DbD Mobile will be announced “when possible.”

Earlier this month, Dead by Daylight Mobile underwent significant changes, urging existing players to migrate their accounts to a new version of the game. However, certain content will not be transferred, and the developer is offering compensation in the form of in-game currency. The migration period will end on May 10, and full details can be found on the official FAQ website. Dead by Daylight is a supernatural horror game where players can assume the role of a killer or survivors trying to escape.

Dead by Daylight is also being adapted into a Hollywood feature film by production company Blumhouse, in partnership with Behaviour Interactive and James Wan’s Atomic Monster. The search for a director and writer is currently underway. “We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse.

Dead by Daylight Mobile is no longer available for download on Android or iOS.

