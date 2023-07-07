Renowned as one of the most poignant Netflix movies ever, Take Care of Maya touches hearts deeply.

Experience the powerful and heartbreaking story of Maya Kowalski in the must-watch documentary film, Take Care of Maya. Directed by Henry Roosevelt, this real-life tale will leave you reeling and questioning the healthcare system.

In 2016, Maya, a 10-year-old girl, was rushed to a Florida hospital in immense pain. Her desperate parents were at a loss for answers. Little did they know that this hospital visit would forever change their lives and tear their family apart. Take Care of Maya uncovers the truth behind Maya’s mysterious illness and the heartbreaking consequences that follow.

Maya’s chronic pain baffled the doctors, who could not provide a definitive explanation. As a result, a doctor from a child welfare agency made a devastating conclusion – Maya must be a victim of abuse, and her mother, who administered Ketamine infusions for pain relief, was to blame.

The documentary sheds light on the flaws within the healthcare industry, focusing more on processes than actual outcomes. It reveals a system that tears families apart and fails to provide proper care. Shockingly, the film exposes how a genuine medical diagnosis eventually vindicates Maya’s parents, proving that her symptoms were not caused by abuse.

However, the anguish and helplessness experienced by Maya’s parents become overwhelming, leading to a tragic outcome. Maya’s mother, unable to bear the pain of separation and mistreatment, takes her own life. This heart-wrenching choice finally prompts the authorities to release Maya and allow her to reunite with her father and brother.

One Twitter user passionately expressed their outrage about the documentary, stating, “Just finished watching the documentary Take Care of Maya. I hope the Kowalski family bankrupts that hospital. I hope that judge who denied Maya’s mother from giving her daughter a hug is haunted by that decision every day.”

The Kowalski family is preparing to take Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, the renowned Florida hospital, to court this September. Despite being ranked as the top children’s hospital in Florida by US News and World Report, the hospital faces public scrutiny and backlash for its alleged role in this tragic ordeal. In response, the hospital tweeted a message acknowledging their staff’s dedication and commitment to children’s health.