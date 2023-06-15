Renowned singer Sharda, known for the popular track ‘Titli Udi’, passes away at the age of 89 after a long fight with cancer.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Singer Sharda of ‘Titli Udi’ fame passes away at 89



Renowned playback singer Sharda, best known for her iconic rendition of the song “Titli Udi” from the 1966 movie “Suraj,” has lost her battle with cancer at the age of 89. She passed away peacefully at her Mumbai residence after undergoing six months of treatment. Her daughter Madeira shared the sad news on social media.

Madeira took to Instagram on June 14 to share the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing. “With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 – 14.06.2023. Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Sharda, originally from Tamil Nadu, India, had a deep passion for music from a young age. She gained significant fame during the 1960s and 1970s, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her stunning cabaret performance in “Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki” from the film Jahan Pyar Miley (1970). However, she will be best remembered for her captivating rendition of “Titli Udi” in Suraj (1966).

In 2007, she released her album Andaaz-e-Bayan Aur, which featured her own compositions based on timeless ghazals by Mirza Ghalib. Some of her other notable song credits include “Le Ja Le Ja Le Ja Mera Dil” from An Evening In Paris, “Aa Aayega Kaun Yahan” from Gumnaam, and “Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho” from Dil Daulat Duniya.

