Report: Amazon CEO Examines Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 2,000 Crore ‘Citadel’ Project at Citadel

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, is conducting a thorough evaluation of some of the company’s major TV shows as part of a company-wide cost-cutting initiative, as reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by anonymous insiders. One particular show under scrutiny is “Citadel,” a high-budget series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, which holds the distinction of being one of the most expensive TV series ever produced. Despite its hefty price tag, “Citadel” has failed to achieve a spot among the top 10 streaming programs in the US, according to Nielsen ratings.

In 2010, Amazon launched its Hollywood studios division, and last year, the company expanded its film and TV offerings by acquiring MGM Studios in a deal worth $8.45 billion.

In recent developments, Andy Jassy has requested detailed budget analyses for several of their biggest shows to closely examine the rising costs within the studio and assess their performance with viewers. According to Bloomberg, Amazon spent $7 billion on original shows, licensed programs, and sports in the previous year, marking an increase from the $5 billion spent the year prior.

Like other tech companies, Amazon has undergone significant workforce reductions this year, eliminating thousands of jobs. In March, the company announced plans to cut a further 9,000 jobs, following the initial announcement of 18,000 layoffs in January. During the pandemic, tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook (Meta), and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) experienced a surge in hiring to meet the increasing demand from homebound Americans who turned to online shopping for safety precautions against the virus.

In addition to “Citadel,” other shows that are facing scrutiny include “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “The Power,” “Dead Ringers,” and “The Peripheral.” Each of these productions has exceeded a budget of $100 million, yet failed to make it onto Nielsen’s list of the top 10 most-watched streaming programs in the US. Notably, “The Rings of Power,” with a reported cost of over $400 million, also falls short of the list.

The global spy thriller “Citadel,” starring Priyanka Chopra, reportedly had a staggering budget of more than $250 million or Rs 2,000 crore for a single season. The show revolves around two elite Citadel agents, Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), as they embark on a mission to save the world. However, before accomplishing their mission, they must recover their wiped memories and uncover damning information from their pasts, which could ultimately defeat their enemies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her excitement about the ambitious nature of the show, which breaks new ground in the realm of film and television, during a screening event. As an actor who transitioned from Indian cinema to American movies, she emphasized the joy of witnessing the globalization of international cinema. She highlighted the collaboration between filmmakers from Italy, India, and America, noting that entertainment is no longer confined to a single country but instead reaches audiences across 290 territories through streaming platforms.

For now, Amazon remains committed to “Citadel” and has recently granted the green light for a second season of the spy thriller, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden reprising their lead roles. Joe Russo has been selected to direct every episode, while showrunner David Weil will return as an executive producer. (With Agency Inputs)