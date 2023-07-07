Report finds that layoffs in the US dropped to the lowest level in seven months in June

In June, American employers experienced a decrease in layoffs, with the lowest number of job cuts since October 2022, according to a report released on Thursday by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The report states that U.S.-based employers announced 40,709 job cuts in June, marking a 49% decrease from the previous month of May.

While June saw a decline in layoffs compared to May, the number of planned layoffs in June 2023 was still higher than June 2022, with employers announcing 32,517 job cuts last year. So far this year, there have been 458,209 job cuts, showing a 244% increase from the 133,211 layoffs announced through June 2022 as employers prepare for the possibility of a recession.

Despite the 500 basis points of interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve since March 2022 to curb inflation, the labor market has remained strong. The Federal Reserve recently decided not to raise rates, but hinted at the possibility of two quarter-percentage-point increases by the end of the year.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, stated that the decrease in job cuts during June is not unusual for the summer months. He also noted that it is possible the predicted job losses due to inflation and interest rates may not materialize, especially with the Federal Reserve keeping rates unchanged.

The technology sector continues to lead in job cuts





