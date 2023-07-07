Report: Meta Faces Lawsuit Threat from Twitter Over Threads

Twitter has taken a firm stance against Meta Platforms’ new Threads platform, as reported by Semafor. In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, Alex Spiro, Twitter’s lawyer, expressed Twitter’s intention to protect its intellectual property rights and demanded that Meta cease using any trade secrets or confidential information from Twitter.

Meta introduced Threads on Wednesday with ambitions to challenge Elon Musk’s Twitter by leveraging Instagram’s massive user base. However, both Meta and Spiro have yet to respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Industry analysts believe that Threads’ connection to Instagram gives it a ready-made user base and advertising infrastructure, which could divert ad revenue from Twitter at a crucial time when the new CEO is striving to revitalize the struggling business.

Although Threads was launched as a separate application, users can log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, making it a seamless addition for Instagram’s 2 billion monthly active users.

“Investors can’t help but be excited by the possibility that Meta has created a ‘Twitter-Killer’,” commented Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell investment firm.

Some individuals perceive the launch of Threads as an opportunity to establish a less toxic alternative to Twitter.

“May this platform radiate positive vibes, foster a strong community, exhibit excellent humor, and minimize harassment,” expressed Ocasio-Cortez in her post.

Similar to Twitter, the app enables users to post short text updates, which can be liked, reposted, and replied to. However, it does not support direct messaging. According to a blog post from Meta, posts can have a maximum of 500 characters and may include links, photos, and videos up to five minutes in length.

The app is accessible in over 100 countries through Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

