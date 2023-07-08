Report: Microsoft Cancels Redfall’s Development for PS5 Following Bethesda Acquisition

Microsoft reportedly canceled plans for a PS5 version of the upcoming Arkane shooter, Redfall, following the company’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021. In an interview with IGN France, game director Harvey Smith explained that the focus of the game’s development shifted exclusively to PC, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass. Smith acknowledged that Microsoft’s decision to scrap the PS5 version was a significant change but deemed it a good decision, as it allows for a stronger support of Game Pass. The acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, happened a year after Arkane Austin had already started working on the vampire shooter.

Originally, Redfall was intended for release on all platforms. However, Smith’s statement revealed that plans for a PlayStation version were abandoned due to Microsoft’s acquisition. This decision could potentially weaken Microsoft’s arguments in favor of their ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as they continue to assert that Call of Duty will remain multi-platform. Microsoft did, however, secure a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty and other Activision games to Nvidia’s gaming platform as part of the acquisition agreement, and also struck a similar arrangement with Nintendo in an effort to address regulatory concerns.

In a separate interview, Smith confirmed that Redfall was built on Unreal Engine 4.26, despite the release of Unreal Engine 5 halfway through development. He acknowledged that transitioning to Unreal Engine 5 would have been preferable with more time, but upgrading to 4.26 alone was already a great deal of work. Smith also addressed concerns regarding the game’s always-online requirement, expressing empathy for players with poor internet connections and assuring that the team is actively working to address this issue for future releases.

Redfall is an open-world co-op looter-shooter where players hunt down vampires in a town where sunlight has been blocked out. Smith clarified that the game does not feature microtransactions or an in-game store, and the always-online requirement is primarily for monitoring player behavior and improving accessibility. DLCs are also planned for the game’s future.

Redfall is set to release on May 2 for PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass.

