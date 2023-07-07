Reportedly, an AAA Video Game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in Development.

Reports suggest that a new game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and inspired by The Last Ronin graphic novels is currently in the works. In an interview with Polygon, Doug Rosen, the senior VP for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, stated that the upcoming action game will be a third-person, single-player experience similar to Sony PlayStation’s popular God of War series. Targeted towards mature audiences, like the comic book run, the game is still a few years away from release and is being developed by an unnamed studio. While the platform is unknown, it is safe to assume that it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

The upcoming video game is based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, a five-issue miniseries set in a dystopian version of New York City where three out of four Ninja Turtles have been killed. The lone surviving turtle embarks on a seemingly impossible quest for vengeance, wearing a black mask and wielding the fallen turtles’ weapons, including dual katanas, sai, nunchaku, and a bo staff. The identity of the lone turtle remains a secret until the final pages of the first issue, where he confronts Shredder’s grandson. Just like the graphic novel, the video game will revolve around this central character, with possible flashback sequences allowing players to control his brothers. As the protagonist carries his brothers’ armaments, it can be expected that players will be able to switch between them in the game.

Although Rosen has not revealed the name of the developer, he believes that he has found the ideal partner for The Last Ronin’s video game adaptation and promises AAA-quality production. He also hinted at the potential for more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games aimed at both younger and older audiences. The franchise has experienced a revival recently, with the release of the popular beat ’em up game TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, allowing players to team up with six others to battle the Foot Clan and Triceraton Warriors. Additionally, a collection of retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games called The Cowabunga Collection was released last year, sparking nostalgia among long-time fans.

In other news, the pizza-loving, crime-fighting turtles are set to star in a new animated movie titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Directed by Jeff Rowe (known for Disenchantment), the film will feature stylized art and animation employing various framerates similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie will explore the lives of the four Ninja Turtles as they venture to the surface world to win the hearts of New Yorkers. While the turtles will be voiced by teenage actors, the supporting cast will include well-known names such as Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, and Maya Rudolph.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is still in the early stages of development and is expected to be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Rosen has assured fans that more updates will be provided in the coming months and years.

