Reportedly, King Charles and Queen Camilla allegedly occupy three distinct bedrooms.

King Charles and Queen Camilla divide their time among several properties, opting not to reside in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle like the late Queen Elizabeth. Their London base is Clarence House, which boasts three bedrooms. In keeping with tradition, married members of the Royal Family typically have separate bedrooms. For instance, Princess Kate and Prince William slept separately during their time in Kensington Palace. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also slept in different wings. While rumors persist that the new King and Queen have three bedrooms—one for each of them and one to share—this has not been officially confirmed.

The reason behind Charles and Camilla retiring to different rooms at night is reportedly due to the King’s back pain. Sleeping alone is believed to help alleviate this pain. Royal expert Joshua Rom suggests that separate bedrooms are practical for the couple’s busy schedules, especially given their age. They prefer to relax independently. It is not only at Clarence House that they sleep in separate rooms, but also when they stay in the country. King Charles has Highgrove Mansion, while Camilla usually stays at Ray Mill, where her family resides, although she does have her own room at Highgrove as well.

Sleeping apart is also said to be the “secret” to their enduring marriage. According to a friend, it allows them to have their own personal space as well as a shared space. As reported by the Daily Mail, one source said, “[His Royal Highness] has a room with a double bed decorated to his liking, and Camilla has her own room with a double bed decorated to her liking. Additionally, they have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they desire. This arrangement suits them perfectly.”





Reference