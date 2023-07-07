Research findings indicate that the use of lead hunting ammunition poses a significant obstacle to the recovery and resilience of bald eagle populations.

A recently published paper found that, despite the resurgence of bald eagle populations, exposure to lead ammunition fragments in wild game gut piles and carcass parts is not only sickening and killing bald eagles but also is making the birds more susceptible to other dangers. Credit: EEI_Tony



A recently published paper in the prestigious journal Wildlife Society Bulletin has revealed that despite the positive rebound of bald eagle populations, the presence of lead ammunition fragments in wild game gut piles and carcass parts is causing significant harm to these majestic birds. Not only is lead exposure sickening and killing bald eagles, but it is also making them more vulnerable to other threats in their environment.

Krysten L. Schuler, the lead investigator of the study and Assistant Research Professor at Cornell University, described bald eagles as an iconic American species. Despite their population rebound due to extensive conservation efforts, the study findings demonstrate that environmental lead contamination is negatively affecting the resilience of bald eagles. It not only weakens their ability to recover but also increases their susceptibility to risks like avian influenza and wind energy development.

Schuler emphasized the innovative methodology employed in the study, developed by mathematician Brenda Hanley, who specializes in population demographics. By analyzing data from seven Northeastern states, the research illustrated the significant impact of lead poisoning on eagle populations. This new modeling tool, made possible by the support of the Foundation, addresses complex issues even in situations where data is limited.

Kevin Hynes, a wildlife biologist for the New York Division of Fish and Wildlife and a researcher involved in the study, highlighted that lead poisoning has long been recognized as a major cause of eagle deaths, accounting for over 10% of fatalities. However, thanks to this new modeling approach, researchers now comprehend the hindrance posed by lead ammunition fragments on the continued growth of eagle populations.

Hynes suggested a simple solution to this environmental problem: a switch to non-lead ammunition for hunting. This low-tech solution would eliminate the presence of lead fragments in gut piles and carcass parts, rendering them inaccessible to eagles and other scavengers.

More information:

Brenda J. Hanley et al, Population impact to bald eagles by ingested lead in New York State, 1990–2018, Wildlife Society Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1002/wsb.1444

Provided by

Morris Animal Foundation