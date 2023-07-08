Research reveals English libraries contribute a minimum of £3.4bn annually to the economy | Books

A study conducted by the University of East Anglia has revealed that libraries in England contribute at least £3.4bn annually through their services, which support children’s literacy, digital inclusion, and health. The research found that the average value of services provided by a typical branch in a year is £1m, and the value of libraries could be six times their operating costs.

The report, published last Friday, is expected to have a significant impact on how local and national decision-makers perceive libraries, according to Isobel Hunter, the CEO of Libraries Connected, the charity that commissioned the report. Hunter stated that the evidence clearly shows that investments in libraries result in significant returns for local communities and public finances.

In addition to financial analysis, the researchers visited libraries in the east of England and conducted interviews with librarians and library users. They discovered that libraries offer comprehensive and flexible services that are highly responsive to community needs. John Gordon, the leader of the research project, emphasized that libraries provide holistic support and play a vital role in addressing the challenges society is currently facing.

The report highlights various services provided by libraries, including drop-in sessions for Ukrainian refugees and programs aimed at helping children recover their literacy skills after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jill Terrell, the chair of the working group for Libraries Connected East, emphasized the value of public libraries in tackling societal challenges. The research also resulted in the development of an interactive tool for estimating the monetary value of library activities, which will enable library staff to deliver services more effectively.

The evaluation identified many library services that contribute to reducing the use of NHS and social care services, such as supporting individuals with chronic health conditions. However, Gordon noted that it can be challenging to articulate the importance of libraries because they play a role in almost every aspect of community life.

The research also revealed that libraries play a crucial role in alleviating social isolation, with an average of two people per hour visiting a library branch for this purpose. Initiatives like Knit and Natter have been highly impactful in driving down loneliness and building community connections.

The COVID-19 pandemic further demonstrated the strength and significance of libraries. Librarians reached out to at-risk users to combat social isolation, and home library services were provided. Looking ahead, Terrell highlighted the importance of keeping libraries relevant and meeting the evolving needs of communities, including potentially offering workspace for individuals working from home.

The report also emphasizes the role of libraries in digital inclusion, offering coding classes for children, CV printing services, and access to email and document scanning. However, it notes that relying on digital-only services excludes individuals who face barriers such as disability, limited access to digital infrastructure, low literacy, or unfamiliarity with online systems.

Furthermore, the report highlights the health and well-being services provided by libraries, such as replacing hearing aid batteries, conducting yoga classes, and offering mental health initiatives like Read My Mind for men. The borrowing and usage of books within libraries remain a significant aspect of their value.

The project was funded by library services in the east of England and received a £30,000 contribution from Arts Council England. Currently, there are 2,581 public libraries across England, according to the latest figures from the charity.

Luke Burton, the Director for Libraries at Arts Council England, hopes that the UEA report will inspire potential partners and funders to support libraries in their mission to improve the lives of their communities.

The history of England’s public libraries

The first “public” library in England was established in Norwich in 1608. Initially, it served as lodgings for clergy traveling to preach at the city’s cathedral and was managed by the Norwich Municipal Assembly. Following this, similar libraries were opened in Ipswich in 1612 and Bristol in 1613, with support from philanthropists.

Subscription libraries, where users paid a substantial fee to access books, became popular across the country. Free public libraries, as we know them today, emerged with the implementation of the Public Libraries Act of 1850, which aimed to educate the expanding working class.

In 1887 alone, 77 new libraries were established, and by 1914, 62% of the English population lived within a library authority area. The Public Libraries and Museums Act of 1964 further solidified the commitment to provide a comprehensive and efficient library service, including a diverse range of materials.

In 1994, UNESCO adopted the Public Library Manifesto, highlighting the importance of public libraries in improving literacy and providing access to community information and computer literacy skills.