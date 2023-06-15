Research reveals the decline of the tradition of passing down family heirlooms

A new study has found that fewer than half of adults plan to pass on a sentimental family heirloom to their children or future generations. Of the 2,000 participants in the research, 43% claimed not to possess anything of sentimental or monetary value. Modern consumer culture was cited as a key factor in this changing behaviour, with 18% stating that everyday items no longer held much sentimental value, and 21% expressing that items were now more disposable than treasured. The Whitley Neill Gin-sponsored study found that 41% of respondents would love to pass on something special, with 35% seeing this as a chance to keep their family heritage alive. While 13% would choose to leave sentimental items with friends, the research found that 36% already possess something of sentimental or monetary value that was passed down to them, with jewellery being the most common object, coveted by 61% of those surveyed. Furniture items, such as cutlery, glassware and dinner services, were also popular. Gin manufacturer Whitley Neill aims to reignite the tradition of heirloom passing, offering a chance for 15 winners to receive a diamond through their Distiller’s Cut London Dry Gin.





