Researchers Create Environmentally Friendly 2D Nanosheets for Effective Carbon Capture

(a) CO 2 chemisorption on mica monolayer and form K 2 CO 3 and CO 2 physisorption on formed K 2 CO 3 . (b) CO 2 adsorption comparison bulk mica vs. mica nanosheets (c) Recoverability test for mica nanosheets. Credit: SUTD



Global warming has been attributed to the significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions, particularly CO 2 emissions. To combat this issue, researchers are exploring carbon capture technology, which involves using adsorbents to capture and store CO 2 from the atmosphere. This article discusses a promising solution for sustainable carbon capture using 2D nanosheets made from mica.

Traditional carbon capture methods involve liquid sorbents, but they have drawbacks such as equipment corrosion, high cost, and high energy requirements for regeneration. To overcome these limitations, scientists are investigating solid porous materials for CO 2 adsorption, where CO 2 atoms adhere to the surface of the material.

In this study, Associate Professor Wu Ping from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and his team focused on mica, an abundant and inexpensive clay mineral with various applications. However, mica’s complex structure makes it challenging to separate into single or few layers needed for CO 2 capture. Previous methods also required long reaction times and high energy consumption.

To efficiently produce 2D mica nanosheets, Assoc Prof Wu and his team collaborated with researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR). Their research paper, titled “Efficient synthesis of 2D mica nanosheets by solvothermal and microwave-assisted techniques for CO 2 capture applications,” was published in Materials.

“Using microwaves and solvothermal processes, we harnessed energy to convert this energy into strain energy within solid-liquid-gas interfaces, facilitating the synthesis of exfoliated mica (eMica) nanosheets. This resulted in rapid exfoliation and significantly reduced reaction time,” explained Assoc Prof Wu.

The team combined natural mica with potassium hydroxide in a polar solvent inside a closed reaction vessel, which was then heated in a microwave. The microwave energy, combined with the self-generated pressure inside the vessel, rapidly exfoliated the mica with reduced reaction time. The resulting microwave-treated mica was sonicated to further expand and separate the layers, leading to the synthesis of eMica nanosheets after purification.

Compared to bulk mica, the eMica nanosheets exhibited more uniform lateral size and thickness. They also had an ordered atomic arrangement, indicating high quality and minimal defects.

In terms of CO 2 adsorption, the eMica nanosheets showed an 87% higher adsorption capacity compared to bulk mica. Although other adsorption materials have higher capacities reported in literature, the eMica nanosheets outperformed other clay minerals modified for carbon capture.

The improved CO 2 adsorption capacity can be attributed to the high specific surface area and porosity between the expanded layers of the nanosheets. The specific surface area increased more than fivefold, from 29.1m2/g in bulk mica to 171.3m2/g in the nanosheets. The nanosheets also exhibited dramatically higher porosity, with the pore volume increasing sevenfold, from 0.145cc/g in bulk mica to 1.022cc/g in eMica nanosheets.

In addition, the nanosheets’ CO 2 adsorption could be enhanced by deposits of potassium carbonate (K 2 CO 3 ) on their surface. These deposits are formed when potassium cations react with water and CO 2 in the air. Computer simulations supported this hypothesis, showing that a K 2 CO 3 deposited mica monolayer exhibited better CO 2 adsorption than both bulk mica and a mica monolayer.

The eMica nanosheets primarily capture CO 2 through physical adsorption, forming weaker electrostatic attractions with the surface. This mechanism of physisorption allows for easier CO 2 desorption and regeneration of the nanosheets. The team also found that the nanosheets maintained their adsorption capacity during cyclic adsorption/desorption tests, demonstrating their recoverability and stability.

Assoc Prof Wu believes that this research will be of interest to the power generation sector, environmental and regulatory agencies, and other researchers working on CO 2 capture. It also aligns with the sustainability plans of SUTD.

Looking ahead, Assoc Prof Wu aims to develop a scalable method of mica exfoliation and explore the applications of mica for water purification. The scalable fabrication of 2D materials using sustainable and cost-effective methods could have significant implications for reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency, advancing our understanding of 2D materials, and contributing to sustainable and innovative technologies.