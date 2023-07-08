Response from Barbie Movie Makers Following Ban of Margot Robbie-Led Film in Vietnam

The upcoming Barbie movie produced by Warner Bros. has come under scrutiny for featuring a map that has been described as a “child-like crayon drawing” with no significant meaning. The controversy arose after Vietnam banned the film, citing the map’s depiction of the disputed South China Sea region.

The inclusion of China’s “nine-dash line” in the Barbie movie has caused further controversy in Vietnam and the Philippines. The line represents China’s claim to a large portion of the South China Sea, which is disputed by several Southeast Asian nations, including Vietnam. In response to the ban, Warner Bros. defended the map, stating that it is simply a whimsical representation of Barbie’s fictional journey and was not intended to make any political statement.

In Vietnam, local media have reported the cancellation of the film’s release, and movie distributors have removed posters advertising the movie from their websites.

In the Philippines, some senators have proposed either banning the movie or including a disclaimer to address concerns about the map’s depiction. The Philippine Movie and Television Review and Classification Board is currently reviewing the film.

The Barbie movie features a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 21.

See Also: Billie Eilish announces Barbie movie song What Was I Made For?