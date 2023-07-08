Revealing the Hidden Insights into Plant Regeneration: A Groundbreaking Study

Mutually repressive WOX13 and WUS play key roles in cell fate specification of pluripotent callus cells. Schematic illustration of the regulatory mechanisms (left) and spatial expression patterns of WOX13 and WUS in callus cell population (right). Credit: Momoko Ikeuchi



Plants possess a remarkable ability to regenerate entirely from somatic cells, which are ordinary cells that do not usually participate in reproduction. This process involves the formation of a shoot apical meristem (SAM) that gives rise to lateral organs, crucial for the plant’s reconstruction.





At the cellular level, the formation of SAM is tightly regulated by positive or negative regulators, which are genes or protein molecules that may induce or restrict shoot regeneration, respectively. However, the molecules involved and other underlying regulatory layers are yet to be fully understood.

To answer these questions, a research group from the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) in Japan conducted a study on the process of shoot regeneration in Arabidopsis, a plant commonly used in genetic research. Their research, published in Science Advances, identified and characterized a key negative regulator of shoot regeneration.

The researchers demonstrated how the WUSCHEL-RELATED HOMEOBOX 13 (WOX13) gene and its protein can promote the non-meristematic function of callus cells by acting as a transcriptional repressor, thereby affecting regeneration efficiency.

“The search for strategies to enhance shoot regeneration efficiency in plants has been challenging due to unclear regulatory mechanisms. Our study fills this gap by defining a new cell-fate specification pathway,” explains Momoko Ikeuchi, the principal investigator of the study.

Previous studies from the team had already established the role of WOX13 in tissue repair and organ adhesion after grafting. Therefore, they first investigated the potential role of this gene in the control of shoot regeneration using a two-step tissue culture system and a wox13 Arabidopsis mutant.

Phenotypic and imaging analysis revealed that shoot regeneration was accelerated by three days in plants lacking WOX13 and slowed down when WOX13 expression was induced. Furthermore, WOX13 showed locally reduced expression levels in the SAM of normal plants, suggesting its negative regulation of shoot regeneration.

To validate their findings, the researchers compared the wox13 mutants and wild-type plants using RNA-sequencing at multiple time points. The absence of WOX13 did not significantly alter Arabidopsis gene expression under callus-inducing conditions. However, shoot-inducing conditions enhanced the alterations induced by the wox13 mutation, leading to an upregulation of shoot meristem regulator genes.

Interestingly, these genes were suppressed within 24 hours of WOX13 overexpression in mutant plants. Overall, the researchers found that WOX13 inhibits a subset of shoot meristem regulators while directly activating cell wall modifier genes involved in cell expansion and differentiation. Subsequent single cell RNA sequencing confirmed the key role of WOX13 in specifying the fate of pluripotent callus cells.

This study highlights that WOX13, unlike other known negative regulators of shoot regeneration, does not only prevent the shift from callus to SAM, but also inhibits SAM specification by promoting alternative fates. It does so through a mutually repressive regulatory circuit with the regulator WUS, inhibiting WUS and other SAM regulators while inducing cell wall modifiers.

By acting as a major regulator of regeneration efficiency, knocking out WOX13 can promote the acquisition of shoot fate and enhance shoot regeneration efficiency. This discovery has potential applications in agriculture and horticulture to boost de novo shoot regeneration of crops through tissue culture-mediated techniques,” concludes Ikeuchi.

