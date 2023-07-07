Review of Resident Evil 4 (2023): The Horror Classic Evolved Into Monstrous Power

With the release of Resident Evil 4 in 2005, Capcom revolutionized the gaming industry by introducing the popular over-the-shoulder perspective that would go on to become a staple in third-person shooters. The decision to move away from static camera angles was a risky one for the Resident Evil franchise, but it paid off tremendously as fans embraced the action-heavy gameplay. Now, Capcom faces the challenge of reimagining a classic game that is considered one of the greatest of all time.

The pressure was on for Capcom’s development team, as some argued that a remake was unnecessary. However, as a fan of their recent Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, I had faith that they could deliver another exhilarating experience with Resident Evil 4. And boy, did they deliver!

Six years after the events in Raccoon City, we once again take control of special agent Leon S. Kennedy as he embarks on a mission to rescue the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been kidnapped and held hostage in a creepy Spanish village. While the remake retains the same plot beats as the original, it enhances the lore and the sinister tone of the game. The village is now filled with terrifying imagery, from ravens feeding on rotting carcasses to cultists chanting nearby. It is revealed that the villagers have pledged their allegiance to a neopagan group known as Los Iluminados, who worship a mind-controlling parasite called the Plagas. Instead of the slow-moving zombies of previous installments, we now face pitchfork-wielding Ganados who guard every corner of the village.

Combat in Resident Evil 4 remake is intense and unpredictable. The villagers have a superhuman tolerance for pain and can attack in erratic ways, making every encounter a stress-inducing experience. You must make quick decisions and adapt your strategies to survive. The game constantly introduces new challenges by shuffling its deck of enemies, keeping the combat fresh and exciting.

Occasionally, players will come face-to-face with formidable foes like the chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador or a sledgehammer-wielding brute wearing a bovine head. These encounters require quick thinking and precise aiming to overcome. It’s moments like these that make the game both bizarre and reminiscent of classic Resident Evil.

The gameplay in Resident Evil 4 remake is full of surprises. Some enemies come back to life with parasitic growths, while others have their heads replaced by lethal leeches with deadly tentacles. The game responds to players’ tactics by introducing traps like bear traps or tripwires that catch them off guard. Running away and strategically eliminating enemies one by one becomes a viable survival strategy.

The combat knife, a staple of the original game, returns with some new features. Knives now have a durability meter and should be used as a last resort. However, they can be used to slash enemies, break free from grapples, and even parry incoming attacks. The addition of parrying brings a new level of skill and depth to combat, rewarding players with the ability to stun enemies and unleash devastating attacks.

The iconic Merchant from the original game also makes a return. Players can visit him to buy and upgrade firearms, repair their knife, and increase ammo capacity or reload speed. The keyboard and mouse controls have been streamlined for a smoother experience, allowing for quick weapon swapping and more fluid gameplay. Conversations with support agent Ingrid Hunnigan are seamlessly integrated into the HUD, eliminating the need to exit the game to a separate screen.

The remake also gives Ashley a stronger characterization. No longer a helpless damsel in distress, she is portrayed as someone capable of protecting herself. The annoying squeals and whiny behavior from the original game are replaced with a tougher and more independent version of Ashley.

In conclusion, Capcom has successfully reimagined Resident Evil 4 by enhancing its lore, introducing new gameplay elements, and improving mechanics. The game delivers intense combat, surprises at every turn, and a fresh take on the beloved classic. Fans of the original will find themselves immersed in a familiar yet exhilarating experience.





