Review on Run Rabbit Run

In the Australian horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run, director Daina Reid skillfully creates an eerie atmosphere that captivates viewers. With a standout performance from Sarah Snook of Succession fame, the movie has the potential to join the ranks of great “creepy kid” films. However, the screenplay’s structure undermines its strengths, resulting in a disjointed and repetitive narrative that fails to fully capitalize on its intriguing premise until the final moments.

Starting with a dreamlike sequence that lacks symbolic significance, Run Rabbit Run sets the stage for a disturbing domestic drama. Sarah (played by Snook), a no-nonsense single mother, prepares for her daughter Mia’s seventh birthday party. Around the same time, a rabbit appears on their doorstep along with a birthday card from Sarah’s estranged mother, Joan. Grieving her recent loss of her father and burdened by unresolved emotions, Sarah is faced with the challenge of dealing with her father’s belongings while Mia, who insists on keeping the rabbit, becomes increasingly fixated on visiting her grandmother, whom she has never met.

Sarah Snook and Lily LaTorre in Run Rabbit Run

Mia’s increasingly strange behavior, including her longing for Joan and her knowledge of Sarah’s deeply concealed past, leads Sarah to suspect Mia’s father as the source of these revelations. This suspicion not only prevents Sarah from seeking his help with her parenting struggles but also makes her resistant to the idea of professional assistance for Mia and herself as the situation becomes more concerning.

Sarah Snook delivers a remarkable performance that intensifies as Mia becomes consumed by her fantasies. Director Daina Reid incorporates subtle details throughout the first half of the film, such as chilling color correction, creating anticipation through dark negative spaces, and perfectly timed visual cues. However, the tension built by these setups often leads to unsatisfying or nonexistent resolutions.

The screenplay’s structure undermines its potential

The main issue lies in the fact that the audience remains unaware of Sarah’s hidden past while other characters possess vital knowledge. The emotional tension between Sarah and Mia, portrayed through concerned looks as Mia ventures down an unconventional path, relies on both characters having a complete or partial understanding of each other’s knowledge. However, due to the opaque nature of the script, the audience struggles to empathize or connect with Sarah beyond her dismissive responses to Mia’s inquiries.

Although Sarah’s prickly demeanor is engaging, her ineffective parenting does not tie into the underlying reasons for her strained relationship with her mother, a dynamic that remains largely unexplored. As the film progresses, its central theme becomes a mystery of its own. Scenes fall into a repetitive pattern, with Mia making outrageous claims, running off, and her mother chasing her, followed by mildly spooky occurrences that either happen off-screen or in the corners of the frame.

These frustrations are compounded by the film’s indecisiveness in how to visually represent Mia’s past connections and whose perspective to prioritize. Run Rabbit Run abruptly shifts from a creepy child tale to a ghost story to a portrayal of a woman losing her sanity, without allowing enough time for each horror mode to have emotional resonance. As these disparate plots unfold, they end up feeling like separate stories forced together, with their literal and symbolic elements rarely blending harmoniously. The film’s impact is continuously undermined by its own lack of direction.