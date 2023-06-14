Reviewing Tips: – Use synonyms to replace some words while still preserving the main idea – Rearrange the sentence structures – Use active voice – Avoid starting a sentence with “the”, “a”, “an” Title: Wild Ride of DC Multiverse Madness and Epic Cameos in The Flash: A Spoiler Review on Film Entertainment

The release of The Flash movie has been long awaited, especially with the recent turmoil in the DC Universe due to the Synderverse Justice League failure, personal controversies of actor Ezra Miller, and the upcoming DC Studios reboot helmed by director James Gunn. Despite these challenges, the DC multiverse epic based on the Flashpoint comic book has successfully made its way to the big screen under the masterful direction of Andy Muschetti.

The movie follows Barry Allen’s Flash as he travels back in time to save his mother, inadvertently creating an alternate universe where Michael Keaton’s Batman replaces Ben Affleck’s. Barry teams up with an 18-year-old version of himself and an older Bruce Wayne to recruit Supergirl, and together they fight against an invading General Zod. The movie is an energetic, wild ride full of surreal CGI and culminates in an action-packed third act.

One of the standout performances in the movie is by Ezra Miller, who portrays both versions of Barry Allen with hilarious clumsiness and geeky charm. Michael Keaton’s effortless return as Batman is equally impressive, bringing a gruff confidence that makes him feel like he’s wearing an Old Guys Rules t-shirt. Sasha Calle’s portrayal of Supergirl as a stern and sullen Kara Zor-El is also remarkable.

While the return of previous Justice League characters such as Zod, Batman, Alfred, and Wonder Woman is enjoyable, their screen time is disappointingly brief. However, the movie’s surprise cameos more than make up for it, with appearances by classic Superman stars George Reeves and Christopher Reeves, and even a slightly ropey CGI recreation of Helen Slater’s Supergirl. The real highlight, though, is Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of a long-haired Superman from Tim Burton’s cancelled Superman Lives movie, battling a giant spider with his laser eyebeams.

The movie’s multiverse theme allows other Batman and Superman iterations, including Adam West’s Batman, to make appearances. Toward the end of the movie, Barry finds himself trapped in the same universe as George Clooney’s Batman, who appears briefly as Bruce Wayne before the credits roll. In an end credits scene, a drunk Aquaman variant played by Jason Momoa further teases the possibility of a crossover with James Gunn’s upcoming DCU reboot.

The Flash is now showing in UK cinemas and is a must-watch for all DC fans.





