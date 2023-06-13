rewrite this title Toyota’s shareholder showdown over Akio Toyoda, climate policy

Rewrite this content and make it smarter, creative yet 100% unique and human written with an improvement in syntax and tone, and keep the HTML tags. The article must be SEO optimized.

But also on the agenda is a shareholder proposal requiring Toyota to review its climate-related lobbying activities to determine whether they are truly in line with global carbon-neutral goals.

The proposal aims to strengthen disclosure of Toyota’s environmental strategy and comes amid criticism from some investors and activists that Toyota is dragging its feet on electric vehicles.

Proxy problems

Meanwhile, proxy advisory group Glass Lewis & Co. recommends that shareholders vote against Toyoda’s appointment as chairman, saying the board makeup lacks sufficient independence.

“The board does not have a sufficient number of independent directors, which raises serious concerns about its objectivity, independence and ability to perform proper oversight,” Glass Lewis wrote in its recommendation. “We recommend that shareholders voice their concerns about this issue by voting against nominee Akio Toyoda, chair of the board, who we believe should be held accountable for allowing insufficient independent representation.”

Glass Lewis aligns with Toyota’s management stance, however, in recommending that investors reject the shareholder proposal on environmental lobbying activities.

Separately, another proxy firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, does the opposite.

ISS is advising that investors vote in support of Toyoda as chairman and also in support of the proposal on environmental disclosure. It argues that more disclosure and transparency would benefit investors. ISS also raised concerns about Toyota’s continued support of gasoline-electric hybrids as many of its automotive rivals move more quickly into full EVs.

“There is a risk that when Toyota finally decides the time is right to make a big push into EVs, it will have lost too much ground compared to American, European, and Korean rivals, including new upstarts,” ISS said. “Shareholder support for this proposal is warranted.”

Toyota recommends rejecting the shareholder proposal, arguing that the company sufficiently discloses information about its climate-related public relations activities. It also argues that it sets aggressive carbon neutrality and EV rollout goals, including a strategy to sell some 3.5 million full electrics a year globally by 2030. The best way to make the biggest, quickest dent in carbon dioxide emissions, Toyota said, is to pursue a multi-pronged attack that also includes hybrids.

Investor relations

Ahead of the shareholder gathering, two of the largest U.S. pension funds had already voted against the re-appointment of Toyoda as chairman, Reuters reported.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Office of the New York City Comptroller also voted for the shareholder proposal to bolster environmental disclosures, it said.

It is doubtful whether select shareholder pushback will muster enough widespread support to dislodge Toyoda or force the company to review its climate-change lobbying efforts.

Toyota’s top investors include some of Japan’s biggest banks, such as the Master Trust Bank of Japan, with a 14 percent holding. Also on board are other Toyota Group companies such as Toyota Industries Corp., with 8.79 percent, and mega-supplier Denso Corp., with its 3.31 percent stake.

They will likely back the status quo.

Plus, many investors may see little reason to complain, given recent share price performance.

Toyota Motor’s stock has soared 20 percent this year as the company reports stellar profits and gears up for more expansion with the pandemic and microchip shortage in its rearview mirror.

Moreover, on June 13, the day before the shareholders’ meeting, Toyota’s share price shot up 5 percent in Tokyo on fresh news about Toyota’s electric vehicle rollout strategy and upcoming technologies, including plans for solid-state batteries and new manufacturing breakthroughs.