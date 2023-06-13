Rich Sands takes on the role of CEO at Stella Automotive AI.

Stella Automotive AI, a cutting-edge auto retail technology startup based in Tampa, Florida, has announced the appointment of Rich Sands, a respected auto industry consultant, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sands’ appointment follows the recent closure of a seed financing round which involved participants such as Maroone USA and Pohanka Automotive Group, leading dealership groups in the US.

Other key investors involved in the seed round include Presidio Group, a Denver and Atlanta-based investment banking and advisory firm focused on auto retail and consumer mobility, as well as Czubay Family Enterprises. Speaking about the investment, Ken Czubay, a partner with Phil Smith Auto Group, revealed that Czubay Family Enterprises serves as his family’s “small investment vehicle,” having been impressed by Stella Automotive’s potential for growth.

Although the funding amount has not been disclosed by Stella Automotive, the startup’s founder, Josselyn Boudett, expressed her confidence that Sands’ expertise would be critical in helping the company achieve its ambitious growth targets. Prior to joining the company, Sands was a successful automotive sales strategy consultant, and was formerly executive director of automotive for J.D. Power, with previous experience at Ford Motor Co. and Microsoft Corp.

As an industry expert and strategic advisor to Presidio, Sands is expected to help lead the company through what Boudett describes as a “hyper growth period.” Stella Automotive’s conversational artificial intelligence technology for auto retail is designed to provide operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and improve dealership operations. The technology is exclusively licensed to Stella Automotive by Telepathy Labs, a Florida-based developer of interactive voice and chatbot technology for industry and business.

Stella Automotive’s seed financing round is seen as a significant validation of the company’s potential in the auto retail technology sector. Sands’ appointment as CEO reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and growth, as it works to transform the way the auto retail industry operates.





