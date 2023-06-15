Richarlison hints at leaving Tottenham with intriguing revelation during international duty

Tottenham’s Richarlison has set tongues wagging by suggesting a potential move to Real Madrid. The Brazilian striker had a difficult debut season with Spurs and has been linked to La Liga clubs, including Los Blancos. Richarlison’s international scoring record of 20 goals in 42 games has attracted interest from top teams, and with Karim Benzema having left Madrid earlier this summer, the club is on the hunt for a new striker. While it remains a challenge to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham, Richarlison could be a more feasible option given his lacklustre one-goal Premier League tally last season. In an interview while on Brazil duty, Richarlison confirmed that playing for Real Madrid would be a dream come true, though he remains under contract with Tottenham and has to prove his worth to them.

Richarlison, who signed for Everton from Fluminense in 2017, has always had a loyal following among English fans, thanks to his tenacity and determination. He managed five league goals for Watford in his debut Premier League season, and his sterling performance convinced Everton to make a big-money offer. However, he struggled to hit top form under former Spurs boss Antonio Conte last term, with most of the goalscoring duties falling on Kane. Richarlison has previously expressed frustration at Conte’s management style, and it remains to be seen whether he will give new Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou, a chance to work with him.





Reference