Rita Ora’s Sheer Dress Exposes Knickers, Leaving Little to Imagination: Celebrity News on Showbiz & TV

Rita Ora has taken the fashion game to the next level with her stunning see-through outfit, beating the scorching Australian heat effortlessly. The singer, age 32, wore a sheer lace dress in a vibrant shade of red. The daring outfit, fully embracing the underwear as outerwear trend, showcased a tiny red lace bra and knicker set underneath. Rita was performing at Kyle Sandiland’s 52nd birthday party in Sydney when she donned this risqué ensemble.

Rita took to Instagram to share her pictures embracing the see-through look. She paired the dress with elegant gold statement necklaces and wore her curly bronde hair down to create a more natural look. Her makeup was equally eye-catching, with a bold red lip and bronze eye makeup, highlighted by thick eyeliner.

During her performance, Rita was joined on stage by renowned actor Russell Crowe, aged 59, who hails from New Zealand. Rita revealed to her fans on social media two pictures that she took with Russell. The pictures showed the stars singing Happy Birthday to radio host Kyle Sandiland on stage, while the other was of a cosy backstage snap.

Rita’s recent Australian Vogue photo shoot featured her wearing a sheer red fishnet gown with high-waisted lime green knickers and crochet detailing over the bust. The June edition also featured her husband, Taika Waititi, in a green fluffy jumper with only his arm visible.

Excitingly, Rita has announced that she will be launching her upcoming album, You & I in Sydney. Rita is no stranger to Australia and has become a regular on the Sydney social scene, joining The Voice Australia as a judge in 2021. She spoke with the Daily Telegraph before her album launch and expressed her excitement, stating, “I am really happy to celebrate my album in Australia, where I feel so welcome and loved and supported.”

Rita’s sensationally bold fashion sense is something fans cannot wait to witness in future performances. Her daring style mirror her bold personality, and the sensational ensemble hit all the right notes, giving us fashion goals to aim for in the future.





