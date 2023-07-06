Rivian Vans: Amazon’s Latest Fleet Addition with 5,000 Units

“According to Amazon’s recent blog post, their Rivian vans have already completed the impressive task of delivering over 150 million packages throughout the United States,” announced the online retail giant on Thursday. Furthermore, these electric vans can now be found delivering packages in more than 800 cities across the country.

About a year ago, Amazon deployed the EDV van, which comes in three different cargo sizes for the U.S market: 500 cubic feet, 700 cubic feet, and 900 cubic feet, according to Rivian.

“The expansion of our electric delivery fleet on this scale is a significant milestone for Amazon,” stated the company, emphasizing their commitment to the fastest rollout of an electric fleet in the U.S.

Rivian faced a multitude of challenges since the inauguration of their Illinois factory in late 2021, including supply chain shortages, high parts prices, and manufacturing concerns that hindered production and negatively impacted the company’s stock price.

However, there is reason to celebrate this week as Rivian exceeded analyst expectations by delivering 12,640 units among their three models during the second quarter, leading to a significant surge in the automaker’s stock price. Rivian does not release specific delivery numbers for each model.

RJ Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian, spoke with Bloomberg and expressed relief that supply chain issues are no longer a major obstacle, stating, “What we witnessed in Q2 was the initial stages of a smoothly operating supply chain. More importantly, it is not solely based on this quarter’s performance but also the promising future ahead.”

In addition, Amazon announced on Tuesday that they would be introducing over 300 Rivian-made vans for deliveries in Germany, marking the first European deployment of the EDV.

Scaringe believes that this van deployment will contribute to future sales of Rivian’s other products in Europe, stating, “This serves as a stepping stone for us to enter the European market with our various offerings.” Rivian is currently working on developing smaller vehicles on a new platform.

Rivian’s EDV vans are notable for being the first to incorporate the automaker’s in-house Enduro motor, as well as the first Rivian vehicles to feature an iron-based battery pack. Rivian has confirmed that both the Enduro motor and the lithium iron phosphate battery will be utilized in their consumer vehicles.

Furthermore, Rivian reiterated their goal of producing 50,000 vehicles across their three models by 2023. During the first half of this year, Rivian has already successfully produced 23,387 vehicles and delivered 20,586. Last year, Rivian produced just under 25,000 vehicles.