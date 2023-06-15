Rochelle Humes expresses her struggles as This Morning host offers heartfelt update on her condition | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Television presenter Rochelle Humes bid farewell to her eldest daughter Alaia-Mai, 10, on social media as she set off on her first school residential trip. Rochelle and her husband, former JLS star Marvin Humes, 38, also have two other children – six-year-old Valentina and two-year-old Blake Hampton. They frequently share candid family updates on their social media platforms, offering viewers a glimpse into their everyday life. The couple became emotional as they saw their daughter off on her first-ever school trip, with Rochelle taking to Instagram to share a photo of Alaia-Mai’s suitcase in the hallway. Alongside the picture, she wrote that she was not okay and had written notes for Alaia-Mai to open during her trip to provide her with some home comforts.

Only a few weeks ago, Rochelle and Marvin threw a lavish birthday celebration for Alaia-Mai, jetting her off to Los Angeles with her younger sister Valentina while they stayed at home with Blake. Rochelle posted numerous photos of the girls’ trip on social media, describing it as a dream come true for Alaia-Mai. Meanwhile, on their BBC One musical game show, The Hit List, Rochelle and Marvin shared that their dream guest is British music icon Sir Elton John.





Reference