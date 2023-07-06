Rocky Legend Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger End Rivalry as Stallone Celebrates 77th Birthday | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

With the recent release of the Netflix documentary, Arnold, it serves as a reminder of the intense rivalry between Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger during the 1980s. Although the two are now close friends, this wasn’t always the case. On Sylvester’s 77th birthday, as he prepares for his own Netflix documentary called Sly, he revealed, “We had a tremendous amount of animosity towards each other. Our mere presence in the same room became unbearable, requiring others to physically separate us.” In fact, Sylvester likened their feud to other famous rivalries, saying, “We became fiercely competitive, like Ali and Fraser or legendary warriors on intersecting paths, where only one could prevail. It was a battle for dominance.” This rivalry traces back to the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, soon after Sylvester’s breakthrough with his iconic role as Rocky. Despite high expectations for Rocky to win multiple awards that night, it repeatedly lost to other films.

Sitting across from Sylvester was Arnold, who had won the Best Newcomer award. He took immense pleasure in witnessing Sylvester’s disappointment. Recalling the situation, Sylvester shared, “I remember thinking, ‘Who is this enormous guy?’ And there he was, gloating over Rocky’s failures.” Eventually, Rocky did win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, triggering Sylvester’s excitement and rage. In a spur of the moment, he picked up the nearest object—a large bowl of flowers—and hurled it directly at Arnold’s head. Sylvester recounted, “I grabbed this enormous bowl filled with vibrant lilies and radiant tulips… and flung it in his direction. That act marked the beginning of a decade-long battle royale. I knew then that the challenge was laid out before us.”

These events stand in stark contrast to their recent collaborations, such as the Expendables franchise and Escape Plan. They even enthusiastically carved pumpkins together and shared the moment on Instagram last Halloween. It was in 1990 when they finally decided to bury the hatchet and put an end to their rivalry. Their reconciliation became iconic when they danced together at the 43rd Cannes Film Festival. Arnold reminisced, “Prior to that moment, we had failed to establish a positive connection. We constantly battled each other, trying to sabotage every opportunity. Then, by some twist of fate, we found ourselves at a party. The Gipsy Kings were playing, and as we held onto each other, they asked us, ‘Would you like to dance?’ And we both nodded eagerly. So we waltzed, spinning around and around.”

Last May, Sylvester shed light on how they mended their relationship in an interview with Fortune magazine. “We came to the realization that our feud was absurd. We resolved to work together and ultimately became great friends,” he disclosed. He also touched upon their friendship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter during the same period. Sylvester expressed, “Arnold is incredibly wise and enjoys delving into the philosophies that have shaped his success. It’s enlightening to converse with someone who truly lives by their own words. And of course, we can’t help but engage in lighthearted banter and reminisce about the past.” I jokingly said to him, “We are the last two tyrannosaurs, the last of the carnivores. There’s not much meat left out there, so we better enjoy each other while we can.”





