Rolls Royce La Rose Noire Droptail Is Worlds Most Expensive Car, Debuts At Over Rs 240 Crores

Rolls Royce ‘La Rose Noire’ Droptail Is World’s Most Expensive Car, Debuts At Over Rs 240 Crores

Rolls-Royce has revealed its latest masterpiece ‘La Rose Noire’ Drop Tail ultra expensive luxury car which elevates the quintessential charm of Rolls-Royce to a whole new level.

The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire roadster is the latest creation of the firm's Coachbuild program. The 'La Rose Noire' is named after the Baccara Rose, an intense, velvet-like flower bred in France and adored by the family's matriarch. This customised Droptail is the first of only four such unique commissions, and at a projected price of over $30 million (approx. ₹2,48,64,15,000.00) becomes the most expensive car yet.

The Droptail’s architecture is described as a monocoque made from steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. The car is some 10 inches shorter than a Ghost, and the body is a combination of steel (doors, front fenders) and carbon fiber (rear quarter-panels, trunklid).

The car can be driven in two distinct styles. The first, with the roof removed, creates a thrilling open-air experience characteristic of the roadster. The second, with the hard roof installed, transforms the car into an exhilarating coupé. The roof panel is made of carbon fibre with an electrochromic glass section that switches between translucent and clear at the touch of a button.

Rolls Royce La Rose Noire’ Drop Tail design details

The curved shawl panel, fascia, and doors present the single most complex expression of parquetry ever created by Rolls-Royce. Formed from 1,603 pieces of Black Sycamore veneer, symmetrical triangles are punctuated by asymmetrical red segments, creating an abstract artwork of falling rose petals that cosset the driver and passenger. The grey pieces retain the wood’s natural colour and were crafted from several logs to achieve tonal variation. Moving over to the inside, the highlight is the wooden cocoon completely created and sculpted by hand using a total of 1,603 triangles sourced from a Black Sycamore tree in France. About 1,070 pieces are laid symmetrically to form the background while 533 asymmetric triangles have been painted red and laid to represent falling petals. At the centre of the dash is a bespoke timepiece by Audemars Piguet, a special commission by the client. Rolls Royce La Rose Noire’ Drop Tail colour options There are two shades of red used in its creation – ‘true love’ and ‘mystery’ – and it also relies on some exposed carbon fibre and those giant, partly-painted 22-inch wheels. All of the metalwork is then finished in a dark, liquid-like chrome colour called ‘hydroshade’. Rolls Royce La Rose Noire’ Drop Tail engine

The Drop Tail is propelled by a bespoke twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine, tailored to deliver 601hp and 840Nm of torque. This remarkable powerplant guarantees a thrilling drive, placing the Drop Tail in a league akin to the V12-engined Dawn. Performance figures remain undisclosed, but it is anticipated for a sub-5.0 second 0-100kph sprint, along with a top speed of over 250kph.















