Roosters name replacements for injured trio of Joseph Suaalii, Joey Manu and Billy Smith, Shaun Johnson return, Jackson Hastings out

Sydney Roosters have revealed significant changes to their squad for this weekend’s elimination final against the Storm after a chaotic win against the Sharks.

Winger Joseph Suaalii and centres Joseph Manu and Billy Smith have been ruled out through injury, ﻿with Corey Allan, Paul Momirovski and Jaxson Paulo named to replace them.

For the Storm, Alec MacDonald has taken Ryan Papenhuyzen’s spot on the bench after breaking his ankle against the Broncos while Reimis Smith replaces Xavier Coates and Justin Olam returns in Young Tonumaipea’s centre spot.

Newcastle have also confirmed they will be without star halfback Jackson Hastings due to his injury with Adam Clune back in the No.7 jersey.

Jackson Hastings. (NRL Imagery)

Shaun Johnson is likely to play for the Warriors, with the Dally M favourite named to play at halfback despite missing the qualifying final with calf soreness.

Friday

7.50pm | Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters, AAMI Park

Winner will meet Penrith Panthers﻿

STORM

1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Reimis Smith 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King 14. Alec MacDonald 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Tariq Sims 18. Grant Anderson 19. Bronson Garlick 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Tyran Wishart 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

ROOSTERS

1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Corey Allan 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton 18. Drew Hutchison 19. Naufahu Whyte 20. Zach Dockar-Clay 21. Jake Turpin 22. Nathan Brown

Joey Manu suffered a hamstring injury against the Sharks. (Nine)

Referee: Ashley Klein

Saturday

4.05pm | Warriors v Newcastle Knights, Go Media Stadium

Winner will meet Brisbane Broncos

WARRIORS

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Tom Ale 23. Edward Kosi

KNIGHTS

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Adam Clune 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Adam Elliott 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker 18. Brodie Jones 19. Enari Tuala 20. Fa’amanu Brown 21. Lachlan Miller 22. Jack Johns

Referee:﻿ Adam Gee

