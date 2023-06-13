SaaS companies in India embrace the ‘Act East policy’ due to significant growth possibilities in Southeast Asia.

According to a report, Indian SaaS companies are expected to achieve $35 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and capture 8% of the global SaaS market over the next five years. As SaaS companies are gaining product market fit with customers in India, they are now eyeing nearby regions, such as Southeast Asia, to scale up. The Southeast Asian SaaS market is projected to be worth $3.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.73% from 2023-2027. To gain market dominance, Indian SaaS companies are focusing on product localisation and expanding to Southeast Asian countries. Zoho Corp has local offices in Singapore and Jakarta, and their products include support for the main Southeast Asian languages. Unicommerce, which has local offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia, has enhanced their SaaS platform to address complex supply-chain processes. Southeast Asia’s response to Indian tech offerings has been positive and enthusiastic, and the region is expanding its digital transformation and promoting innovation-driven sectors. SaaS companies are bullish on hiring local talent, particularly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, APAC, and Latin America. As these regions embrace digital transformation, they anticipate remarkable growth in demand for AB testing across various industries.





Reference