Samsung Galaxy Buds available at an incredibly low price for Amazon enthusiasts

If you’ve been contemplating indulging in a pair of wireless earbuds, now is the opportune moment to invest in a brand-new set.
Samsung has released a remarkable answer to Apple AirPods called the Galaxy Buds Live, and they have just hit an unbelievably low price on Amazon UK. This early Prime Day deal means you can save £70 on these amazing wireless noise-cancelling earbuds from Samsung.
This mind-blowing discount brings the price down to just £69. That’s a mere half of what you would pay at Argos, Currys, or John Lewis & Partners. These earbuds are available in various captivating colors such as Mystic Black, Mystic White, or Mystic Bronze.
While the bean-shaped design may appear unconventional, it actually ensures that the earbuds rest comfortably in the natural recess of your ear, without the need to insert tips deep into the ear canal. This ergonomic design makes them incredibly comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.
The Buds Live come equipped with powerful 2mm speakers, which have been expertly crafted in collaboration with AKG. Samsung has integrated active noise-cancelling technology, effectively silencing disruptive sounds such as the train tracks’ rattle, the office printer’s whirr, or the airplane engines’ hum. This allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks, audiobooks, or podcasts at lower volumes.
In addition, these Galaxy Buds feature touch controls and boast a remarkable 21 hours of music playback through their compact charging case.
When the battery runs out, simply place the earbuds back in the sleek charging case for a quick refill. The fast charge option even adds an hour of playtime after just five minutes. This pocket-sized case can also be charged wirelessly and offers a total of 21 hours of playback.
In our Galaxy Buds Live review, we awarded these Samsung earbuds a well-deserved four-star rating, commending their exceptional sound quality and unconventional design. The price drop comes just before Amazon’s anticipated two-day Prime Day sales event.
The sale promises numerous discounts and deals in early July. To stay updated on the best Prime Day deals, expiration dates for the best deals, and tips on accessing these incredible bargains, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. Remember, Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Prime members, but don’t worry – you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
