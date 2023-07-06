Samsung Galaxy Buds available at an incredibly low price for Amazon enthusiasts

If you’ve been contemplating indulging in a pair of wireless earbuds, now is the opportune moment to invest in a brand-new set.

Samsung has released a remarkable answer to Apple AirPods called the Galaxy Buds Live, and they have just hit an unbelievably low price on Amazon UK. This early Prime Day deal means you can save £70 on these amazing wireless noise-cancelling earbuds from Samsung.

This mind-blowing discount brings the price down to just £69. That’s a mere half of what you would pay at Argos, Currys, or John Lewis & Partners. These earbuds are available in various captivating colors such as Mystic Black, Mystic White, or Mystic Bronze.