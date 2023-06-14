Samsung’s Latest Screen Launches with an Irresistible Incentive, Making Your TV a Thing of the Past

Samsung’s new G9 monitor is the perfect addition to any home office or gaming setup, delivering an unparalleled visual experience. With a massive 49-inch curved OLED screen, it’s the first monitor of its kind to offer Dual Quad High Definition visuals, which ensures exceptional pixel density. It’s not just about visual brilliance though – the G9 is designed to handle everything from web browsing to answering emails to ultimate gaming experiences. With a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, it minimizes motion blur while playing the latest games.

Samsung has also included innovative deep learning algorithms to automatically upscale images and adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. The result is pixel-perfect visuals every time. The G9’s Multi View function allows users to multitask seamlessly, even playing Fortnite and checking emails side-by-side without missing a beat. The Samsung Gaming Hub service lets you play titles from Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now without the need for a console, while popular video-streaming apps turn it into a giant telly.

But all this cutting-edge technology comes with a hefty price tag of £1,999.99. Fortunately, those who pre-order are eligible for a £150 discount using the code OLED150 at the checkout. Samsung Electronics’ Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business, Hoon Chung, stated that the Odyssey OLED G9 is the ideal gaming solution, with unrivaled picture quality raising the bar for OLED gaming.

Order the G9 now for an immersive visual experience that will take your work and play to the next level.





