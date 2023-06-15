Sanjog Gupta debunks the myth of linear TV dying for live sports broadcasting.

The IPL recently sold its TV and digital rights to two large media corporations, Disney Star India and Viacom 18, for $6 billion dollars covering the period between 2023-2027. Even before the tournament began, competition was rife. Jio claimed to have the viewers, moolah, and buzz needed. But was this really the case? Despite claims from Jio Cinema that 3.2 crore concurrent viewers watched the IPL finals, Disney claims the highest-rated playoffs match ever with over 6 crores. However, at the end of the day, it’s all about the revenue.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports Disney STAR Network, several topics were discussed, including viewer growth, revenue targets, and life beyond T20. Is sports on linear TV still going strong? How long will it remain an outlier? Gupta explains that their sole purpose is to grow IPL for fans. In three parts, they aim to drive consideration for IPL at scales never seen before and on TV on Star Sports at scales never seen before. Recognising the emotional side of the sport and its business aspects, they focus on delivering what they promise, without getting distracted by personal angles and relationships.

The interview also covers how Disney’s strategy globally operates differently as it caters to the realities of various regions it operates in, with no broad brush approach. Gupta busts the myth that linear TV is dead, with IPL growing significantly to a large extent, breaking records, and setting new benchmarks, including growth in viewership for kids below the age of 14 at 63% compared to the last season, ensuring the future of IPL is secure.

When it comes to evaluating the digital revenue over TV revenue, Gupta says he cannot comment as both quantities are not directly comparable. However, the tournament did see significant scale-ups in the sell-through rates for IPL, with positive feedback from the trade. Gupta believes there is immense headroom for growth in IPL, giving them the ideal launchpad for monetisation.

The interview concludes with Gupta discussing the upcoming World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup and how these events with their unmissable, must-see factor will continue to enjoy the benefits of heightened FOMO, attracting viewers and significant revenue expectations. While longer formats may continue to face challenges with viewer retention and engagement, marque events like these will drive a significant increase in the number of sessions viewers engage with for the game.





Reference