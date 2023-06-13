Sara Bareilles Discusses “Waitress” Film Adaptation, Tony Awards, and Upcoming Music Releases.

Sara Bareilles, fresh off her Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Into the Woods,” is returning to her roots with “Waitress, the Musical − Live on Broadway!” The musical, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival, features Bareilles as a pastry chef grappling with an unexpected pregnancy. The singer, who wrote the musical’s score, describes the filmed version as “a very handmade, bespoke kind of rendering of something that means an extraordinary amount to all of us,” and says she is “really proud of how it came out.” In an interview with USA TODAY, Bareilles reflects on the impact that “Waitress” has had on her, and says that if she had known the magnitude of the show’s impact when she was first approached, she may have been too intimidated to say yes. The singer also discusses the powerful resonance of “She Used to Be Mine,” a song that has been covered by everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Ben Platt, and reflects on her experiences playing the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods.” Finally, Bareilles talks about the possibility of turning “Waitress” into a full-blown movie musical, and says that while it is a massive undertaking, she could see revisiting the material in the future.





