Sarah Bond of Xbox emphasizes the significance of representation, forthcoming games, and Canadian Indies.

Xbox recently held its annual summer Games Showcase on June 11th, which showcased a plethora of upcoming games. One of the highlights of the showcase was a 40-minute deep dive into Bethesda’s Starfield, which was crucial for Xbox as it gave fans a significant glimpse at the exclusive portfolio it has built through acquisitions over the past few years. From revealing long-awaited updates on Playground’s new Fable and Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II to introducing new IP from Montreal’s Compulsion Games (South of Midnight) and inXile (Clockwork Revolution), Xbox finally provided answers to the ever-frequent “where are the games?” questions.

In a post-event interview, MobileSyrup talked with Xbox’s Sarah Bond, the corporate vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem, about several topics such as the upcoming Starfield, other first-party titles, the importance of diversity in the industry, and the upcoming Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Bond discussed how Xbox was supporting Bethesda to ensure that Starfield was the best game possible. By collaborating with Matt’s (Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios) teams on various initiatives and Todd’s (Howard, Starfield game director) team for the past 18 months, Xbox is focused on providing Bethesda with everything it needs to take advantage of all the breadth and depth of technology and expertise across Xbox.

MobileSyrup also talked with Bond about the importance of visibility in an industry that is generally withdrawn and secretive. Xbox’s executives, including Phil Spencer, Aaron Greenberg, and Sarah Bond, are transparent and public, making appearances at events such as FanFest and hosting panels. Bond explained that building an emotional connection with the fans is an important aspect of Xbox’s strategy, and their executives’ visibility makes it easier to understand how people react and what they care about.

Bond highlighted the importance of diversity in the industry and how building a team that represents a broad swath of people is essential in creating authentic, innovative, and evocative experiences that meet people where they are. She emphasized that this is vital to Xbox’s goal of building something for everybody.

Lastly, MobileSyrup discussed Bond’s Twitter activity and how she frequently promotes smaller games from Canadian developers like Cococucumber and Thunder Lotus. Bond explained that she genuinely loves these games and uses her social handle to make sure these developers get more visibility.

When striking deals with small Canadian teams, Bond explained that there are many variables that go into it, including building long-term partnerships, trust, and understanding. By helping developers launch and market their games, Xbox aims to create successful partnerships.





