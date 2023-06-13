Sasha Calle, Arrowverse Fan, Receives Support from Melissa Benoist

Posted in: Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, CW, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: arrowverse, dc studios, dcu, supergirl, The Flash

The Flash’s leading lady, Sasha Calle, recently shared a heart-warming story about her exchange with Melissa Benoist and how Calle and her brother grew up as passionate Arrowverse fans.

As the premiere of Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Flash film draws closer, Sasha Calle, who portrays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, has been actively promoting the film. Speaking with Buzzfeed, Calle shared an emotional encounter with Melissa Benoist, who played Supergirl for six seasons, and how much it meant to her and her brother, who were die-hard Arrowverse fans growing up. “Melissa reposting the video and tagging me was everything to me. I sent her a message thanking her, to which she replied, ‘You’re perfect for this. Have fun and enjoy.’ This entire journey has been incredibly overwhelming. My brother and I grew up watching Supergirl, and we were huge fans of The Flash because they coexisted in the Arrowverse. Thus, connecting with Melissa and receiving her kind words meant the world to me,” Calle shared.







Back in September 2020, Benoist posted an emotional tribute on Instagram to the character she played, promising fans an ending that would honor both the series and their commitment to it. Her post read, “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!





Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!