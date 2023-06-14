Saving Money on Shopping While Staying Healthy: Insights from Dr. Mosley

Although this type of oil contains favourable health benefits in a single bottle, its high price may deter some individuals. However, Dr Mosley suggests purchasing larger bottles to double the quantity for a similar price. He also advises storing the oil in a cupboard away from direct sunlight.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibres, vitamins, and minerals, which can provide a protective shield against various conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

The health benefits of these small foods may also come at a hefty price. Dr Mosley advises checking the price per kilogram rather than the cost of each bag, which may be deceivingly packaged. Again, it is best to avoid direct sunlight when storing nuts and seeds.

Legumes and beans

Beans and legumes contain disease-fighting antioxidants and fibre, making them an excellent candidate to maintain blood sugar and high cholesterol levels whilst also boosting good gut bacteria. Though beans in a tin can cost less than a pound, Dr Mosley suggests purchasing them in larger quantities, ensuring they last a long time.

Dried herbs and spices

Dried herbs and spices, like anti-inflammatory turmeric and glucose-lowering cinnamon, offer flavour and various health benefits. Dr Mosley suggests buying bigger bags and using a funnel to fill reusable jars. For those with green fingers, growing herbs at home is another option.

Additional Tips

Dr Mosley recommends making a shopping list before heading to the store to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a set budget. Purchasing frozen fruits and vegetables can also be a more affordable option as they are frozen immediately after harvesting, retaining their goodness. This method of buying also reduces food waste. Dr Mosley and his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, have collaborated on cookbooks with budget-friendly and nutritious recipes, including The Ultimate Fast 800 Recipe Book, set to release in July.