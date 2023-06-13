Science: Australia Ravaged by the First-Ever Wildfire Tornado on Record

John Vaillant, author of “Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World,” captured a monumental event on video during the notorious Australian bush fire season of 2002-2003. The phenomenon that Tom Bates captured on film had not been named until that moment; it was later labeled “pyro-tornadogenesis.” This was the first ever recorded sighting of a tornado that had been generated by a wildfire, an utterly unique event that had never been observed on Earth before. During that same week of the historic fires, lightning struck, killing four people while injuring over 400 and destroying 500 homes. Bates had the presence of mind to record the horrifying spectacle that would soon be known as a new kind of fire.

The fire tornado witnessed by Bates was considerably larger and more prolonged compared to previous incendiary events that resulted in small twisters called fire whirls. This new event caused Mount Arawang to vanish for a brief time, with an estimated ignition of about 300 acres in just a fraction of a second. The tornado was classified as an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with horizontal winds equivalent to those present in a Category 5 hurricane. It was a momentous occasion, marking another indication of the new fires of the 21st century.

Wildfires have the capacity to generate exceptional, almost otherworldly, atmospheric conditions capable of materializing a pyrocumulonimbus thunderstorm. An event that spawns fire tornadoes has the potential to further amplify the already ferocious fire. Both fire tornadoes and pyrocumulonimbus thunderstorms occur during high-intensity wildfires that are additionally energized by incoming high-pressure systems. Pyrocumulonimbus thunderstorms can occur without the tornado, though no tornado will exist without a pyrocumulonimbus. Fire tornadoes are, so far, a wildfire’s most dramatic terrestrial expression.

Australia is prone to droughts and has extensive woodland areas that have produced the largest bushfires accompanied by the most destructive and longest fire seasons globally. While some fire seasons are worse than others, the 1973-1974 fire season left an area the size of Spain and France combined blackened. In 2009, the Black Saturday Fires were among the most deadly, with gale-force winds and temperatures reaching a record 116°F. The fires killed 173 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes. These flames moved faster than expected, leaving even cars overtaken by flames.

The Black Saturday Fires were so extreme that people and animals were killed by radiant heat alone, like being felled by a death ray. After the tragedy, a new fire danger category was created, “Catastrophic,” or “Code Red.” Leaving beforehand is the best chance of survival. Climate change has created a new place, a world more conducive to combustion, unlike any time in 3 million years. We have created a fire planet, leaving the closest comparison to be the mid-Pliocene Warm period. We need to take actions to lessen our carbon footprint and reduce compounds’ near-instantaneous adverse effects on our planet and us.





