This enlightening article is brought to you by Hakai Magazine, a distinguished online publication focused on the intricate relationship between science and society in coastal ecosystems. Discover more captivating stories like this at hakaimagazine.com.

While some individuals may have discerning tastes when it comes to what they eat, as a species, humans are not selective. Whether it’s birds, insects, whales, or snails, we are willing to consume them all. However, our reliance on wild animals extends far beyond just sustenance. In today’s modern society, we exploit wild animals in various ways, ranging from agricultural feed to medicine to the pet trade. Surpassing even the most ravenous and indiscriminate wild predators, a recent study has attempted to comprehensively analyze the extent of our impact on wild vertebrates, including the number of species affected and the reasons behind their utilization. The findings highlight the broad scope of our collective influence on wild animals.

Traditionally, scientists have quantified the disparity between human predation and that of other predators in terms of biomass extracted from the natural environment. However, biomass represents only a fraction of the entire picture, leaving researchers desiring a more comprehensive understanding of how human predatory behavior impacts biodiversity. Drawing from data compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the study reveals that humans kill, collect, or use approximately 15,000 vertebrate species. This accounts for roughly one-third of all vertebrate species on our planet—a number up to 300 times higher than that of the next top predator in any given ecosystem.

Owls are among the predators that present the greatest challenge to our dominance, primarily due to their remarkable ability to hunt a diverse range of prey. The Eurasian eagle owl, for instance, is one of the largest and most widely distributed owl species worldwide. Its diet consists of up to 379 different species. Surprisingly, humans exploit 469 species across a comparable geographic range, indicating the breadth of our impact.

However, according to co-author Chris Darimont, a conservation scientist at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, the most surprising revelation lies in the motivations behind our exploitation of wild animals. He asserts that the “ta-da result” is our tendency to target more species for non-food reasons rather than for sustenance. The study identifies pets and pet food as the primary non-food use of wild animals. Darimont describes this reality as “where things have gone off the rails.”

It is important to note that this trend exhibits some nuance. When it comes to marine and freshwater species, human consumption remains the primary driving force. Conversely, the purposes behind our utilization of terrestrial animals vary depending on the specific type of animal targeted. Mammals are primarily harvested for food consumption, while birds, reptiles, and amphibians are predominantly trapped for captivity as pets. In total, nearly 75 percent of the land species exploited by humans enter the pet trade—a number almost twice as high as those used for sustenance.

The ramifications of our actions are particularly pronounced for tropical birds, and their decline can have wide-ranging ecological consequences. The helmeted hornbill, a bird native to Southeast Asia, serves as a noteworthy example. It is primarily captured for the pet trade and for the utilization of its beak in various forms, such as for medicinal purposes or carved as a substitute for ivory. Equipped with massive bills, these birds possess the ability to crack open the largest and hardest nuts in their forest habitats. Consequently, their decline hampers seed dispersal and limits tree propagation within the forest ecosystem.

Another distinguishing factor between human influence on wild animals and that of other predators is our preference for rare and exotic species. While most predators focus on common species due to their accessibility, humans possess an affinity for the unique and novel. As Rob Cooke, co-author of the study, explains, the rarity of a species drives up its value and can lead to a perilous cycle of extinction.

The targeting of these larger and more visually striking animals not only jeopardizes their distinct biological diversity and beauty, but also disrupts their ecological roles within their respective ecosystems. Nearly 40 percent of the species exploited by humans are threatened. The study suggests that industrialized societies should look towards Indigenous stewardship models as a means of managing and coexisting with wildlife in a more sustainable manner.

Andrea Reid, a member of the Nisg̱a’a Nation and an Indigenous fisheries scientist at the University of British Columbia, emphasizes the long-standing history of fishing among human populations. However, she highlights that the choices associated with industrial fishing, such as the consumption of fish caught far away from their places of origin, contribute to the observed high levels of impact on fish species.

In order to ensure the survival of wild species, including those beyond the realm of fish, Reid suggests that we need to reassess our relationship with them and adopt a more proactive role as stewards rather than simply predators.

This enlightening article is brought to you by Hakai Magazine, a distinguished online publication focused on the intricate relationship between science and society in coastal ecosystems. Discover more captivating stories like this at hakaimagazine.com.

Get the latest Science stories delivered to your inbox.