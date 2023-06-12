Science: New Species of Dinosaur Discovered with Beaked Features in Utah

Despite two centuries of research, there’s still much unknown about certain eras in the Age of Dinosaurs. The middle part of the Cretaceous, spanning from about 83 to 113 million years ago, is one of them. Paleontologists have long been curious about the famous fauna, including Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus, and Ankylosaurus, from the end of the period. However, the scarcity of fossils in preceding eras has left researchers in the dark. Thanks to the discovery of a new dinosaur from 99-million-year-old rock in Utah, named Iani smithi, after the Roman god Ianus, known for overseeing transitions, and paleontologist Joshua Aaron Smith, the fossiliferous gap in knowledge is slowly closing. The herbivorous Iani lacks horns, plates, or spikes, but represents a group of small to medium-sized herbivores known as rhabdodontomorphs. These dinosaurs were related to iconic herbivores like Iguanodon, and filled the medium-sized herbivore niche in their communities. The discovery of Iani in the Cedar Mountain Formation in Utah helps to fill in gaps in the mid-Cretaceous fossil record. In a broader picture of dinosaur evolution, rhabdodontomorphs represent a diversification of ornithopod dinosaurs living alongside one another. Many medium-sized herbivores lived and died during this time. While Utah’s fossils have helped describe and categorize some dinos, there’s still much to learn about this time period, including why some species died out.





Reference