Scientists are undergoing a cultural shift, as evidence by the rising trend of science activism.

Science Activism: A Shift in the Culture of Scientists

Credit: The Conversation

Protests by hundreds of scientists in India, Mexico, and Norway demonstrate an increasing trend of scientists voicing their concerns over governmental restrictions and policies impacting their research fields. The rise of science activism is shaping political and social movements worldwide.

We, as social scientists studying the relationship between science and society, have conducted extensive research on the surge of science activism. Our findings shed light on the changing landscape of scientific research and the impact of scientists’ political engagement.

New Wave of Science Activism

Traditionally, science activism has been viewed as controversial, with concerns that it may compromise the objectivity of science. However, scientists have historically played influential roles in shaping political outcomes, such as their protests against the atomic bomb, genetic engineering, and government responses to crises.

In recent years, the election of Donald Trump and the emergence of various social movements, including climate change activism and the Black Lives Matter movement, have mobilized scientists across the globe. Organizations like March for Science and Scientist Rebellion have gained significant traction, while established groups like the Union of Concerned Scientists have experienced growth.

Scientific advocacy extends beyond formal organizations, with universities, graduate student unions, and professional associations acting as hubs for mobilization. These groups utilize existing networks to rally support within the scientific community.

Diverse Approaches to Science Advocacy

Science advocacy takes various forms, some aligned with conventional political tactics like mass marches and teach-ins. Others employ innovative methods, such as “die-ins” to protest racial violence and “hackathons” to preserve public access to government data. Additionally, initiatives like 314 Action support political candidates with STEM backgrounds.

Scientists are also integrating advocacy into academia, with courses like MIT’s “Scientist Activism: Gender, Race, and Power” encouraging students to recognize the political dimensions of science.

Shifting Professional Norms

While further research is needed to gauge the influence of science activism on politics and policies, we have already observed several effects. Science advocacy organizations are growing, media coverage of scientist activism has increased, universities are implementing climate-friendly investment policies, and more politicians with STEM backgrounds have emerged.

We discovered that 95% of surveyed scientists believe they should be politically active to some degree, indicating a potential shift in professional norms surrounding science activism. Surprisingly, 75% of respondents reported employer support for their science-based advocacy, and 22% perceived activism as career-enhancing.

However, our survey also highlighted that nonwhite scientists face greater risks in engaging in science advocacy, with 17% experiencing negative career repercussions. Despite this, nonwhite respondents were more likely to engage in advocacy than their white counterparts and reported higher rates of career advancement and reward.

Emerging Lessons

Our research suggests two key lessons. Firstly, science activism is becoming more accepted within the scientific community, driven by the younger generation’s experiences with social movements and the amplifying power of social media. The shifting cultural norms among scientists will continue to shape the future of scientific research.

Secondly, by embracing intersectional solidarity, science activists can build on their momentum. Prioritizing marginalized groups within science and fostering inclusivity can deepen engagement, diversify recruitment efforts, and have a more significant impact on social and environmental change.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Citation:

Science activism is surging, which marks a culture shift among scientists (2023, July 7)

retrieved 7 July 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-science-surging-culture-shift-scientists.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference