Scientists collaborate to mitigate interplanetary pollution, safeguarding life on Earth

Formulating policies for planetary protection issues and keeping them up-to-date is the responsibility of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) panel on planetary protection. In an article published in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, an international group of experts affiliated with COSPAR reviewed the panel’s role and its Planetary Protection Policy, including recent considerations regarding the Policy for the Moon, Venus, Mars, and small planetary bodies.

Now, in an article on the Frontiers news site, the panel’s leadership, consisting of Chair Dr. Athena Coustenis and Vice Chairs Niklas Hedman and Prof Peter Doran, explain the significance of their work for future deep-space explorers.

Envision robotic rovers collecting soil samples on the surface of Mars, searching for signs of past life, only to discover bacteria that originated from Earth. The consequences for subsequent research would be immeasurable. Similarly, picture a probe drilling into the crust of an icy moon like Europa or Enceladus, inadvertently introducing organic contamination from Earth into the subsurface ocean and compromising any further exploration for life in that body.

However, if life, past or present, were to exist on these celestial bodies, returning samples to Earth without proper precautions to prevent hazards to our biosphere could pose significant risks to humanity.

Thus, an international policy is necessary to prevent the harmful introduction of biological and organic contamination during space missions, ensuring that future scientific exploration and discoveries do not have adverse effects on the new worlds they visit. Additionally, protocols should be established for handling alien material brought back to Earth.

With the rapid growth of space exploration, involving national space agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector entities, it is increasingly crucial to ensure that all missions comply with this policy, and that relevant requirements and guidelines are shared with all stakeholders.

A Comprehensive Guide for Space Travel

But how can such a policy be developed to safeguard Earth from potential threats and avoid compromising the search for lifeforms on other celestial bodies, addressing the issues of backward and forward contamination? Who possesses the authority and expertise to analyze the latest findings and prepare guidelines that align with the objectives of future missions and the safety of our planet? How can the involvement of as many spacefaring nations as possible be secured, fostering their contribution and compliance with this policy? These are the questions addressed by the COSPAR Planetary Protection Policy.

In their article titled “Planetary Protection: an international concern and responsibility,” the panel’s leadership sheds light on these crucial considerations.

COSPAR, established in 1958 upon the request of the International Council of Scientific Unions (now known as the International Science Council), has been working since the early 1960s to provide guidance on issues related to contamination by extraterrestrial exploration.

In the last few decades, the organization has developed the Planetary Protection Policy as an international standard to guard against biological and organic contamination and guide the implementation of Article IX of the United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967. COSPAR also serves as an international forum for scientific discussions on space-related issues.

The Planetary Protection Policy categorizes space missions into five categories based on their objectives. These categories range from missions that orbit or conduct fly-bys of planets, comets, or icy moons to missions designed to land on these celestial bodies and potentially return samples to Earth for further analysis. The requirements for contamination control vary based on these categories. The policy is regularly reviewed and updated to incorporate new scientific findings and align with the evolving space exploration sector. COSPAR has maintained a close working relationship with the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) since the early 1960s, particularly in the field of planetary protection.

An International Endeavor

The COSPAR Bureau appoints the panel’s leadership and members. The panel currently consists of 25 members representing 12 space agencies, an equal number of experts from the scientific community, and ex-officio members.

Through workshops, topical meetings, and sessions at COSPAR scientific assemblies, the panel facilitates the exchange of information on best practices and works towards improving or updating the Policy. During these meetings, the panel welcomes scientists, representatives from the industry and private sector, interested parties, and observers.

The international composition of the panel enables inclusive discussions, including an active dialogue with the private sector, and ensures a balanced and well-informed approach to making recommendations.

The panel’s activities address the unique requirements of each space mission while prioritizing expertise and care to ensure sustainable exploration of the solar system. When updates are made to the policy, the panel disseminates information to the international space community through publications and presentations at international meetings.

The panel also welcomes input from the scientific community regarding space research and offers assistance to space stakeholders through co-sponsoring new studies, community surveys, workshops, or focused conferences.

More information:

Athena Coustenis et al, Planetary protection: an international concern and responsibility, Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fspas.2023.1172546