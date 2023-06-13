Scotland: West Lothian schoolboy, aged 14, dies due to natural causes after collapsing at school.

Police have confirmed that the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy, who collapsed at school in Blackburn, West Lothian, on Tuesday, was the result of natural causes. Hamdan Aslam’s family disclosed that he had an undiagnosed heart condition and that nobody was to blame for his loss. The police had been alerted to concerns over the welfare of the teenager at St Kentigern’s academy before an ambulance took him to hospital, but he died soon afterwards. A post-mortem examination on Friday confirmed natural causes.

The boy’s family issued a statement through their solicitor, Aamer Anwar, to stress that Hamdan’s death was entirely natural. They said: “A full police investigation is being carried out, but we can confirm that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected, and sadly his death could have occurred at any time. There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God’s will.”

The family requested privacy whilst a police investigation was conducted and asked social media users to refrain from spreading untruthful speculation and assumptions which were unhelpful to Hamdan’s friends, teachers and family.

Hamdan was described as an exemplary student at St Kentigern’s academy, excelling academically and respected by his peers. The school’s headteacher, Andrew Sharkey, said: “Hamdan was a bright and diligent young man, and conscientious in his studies. He was very friendly, popular with his classmates and he had a close group of friends. He was always polite and well-mannered in class and popular with his teachers. Hamdan was kind and thoughtful in all he did and he was always happy, with a beautiful smile.”

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, as is standard practice, following any sudden death.





