Seagate Unveils Special Edition Game Drive and Game Hub for Starfield

Seagate has released a new storage solution for Xbox Series X|S, the Starfield Special Edition Game Drive & Game Hub.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, Seagate quietly unveiled their latest range of storage options. As the creators of the Storage Expansion Cards specifically designed to fit into Xbox Series X|S consoles, Seagate has now rolled out the Starfield Special Edition Game Drive and Game Hub for Xbox. Featuring three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty, these products are set for release in September. Pre-orders are now open for the 2TB (US$109.99) and 5TB (US$169.99) Game Drives, as well as the 8TB (US$239.99) Game Hub. Further information about these exciting products is detailed below.

Officially licensed by Bethesda and wrapped in exclusive artwork commemorating the explorers from Constellation, the Game Drive and Game Hub display a design that feels pulled directly from the Settled Systems of Starfield. Customizable RGB LED lighting enhances the beauty of these drives, bringing the majesty of the stars to gamers’ ecosystems.



The Game Drive, available with up to 5TB capacity, boasts a lightweight design that enables gamers to take their entire library on the go. The Game Drive and the Game Hub are powered by high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity and easily connect to the Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. The Game Drive requires no separate power cord, freeing gamers to play from wherever they wish. Simple installation through Xbox OS in under two minutes enables gamers to launch into action.



The Game Hub, with its 8TB capacity, empowers gamers to save the universe from the comfort of their own home. Front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, along with a versatile compact form factor, allow gamers to connect and power multiple gaming peripherals in one place. Designed for vertical or horizontal installation, the Game Hub provides flexibility in gaming station layout.

