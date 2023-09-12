Seahawks vs. Rams prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NFL picks, Week 1 best bets by proven model

The Los Angeles Rams are two seasons removed from winning the Super Bowl but an aging roster and salary-cap constraints have forced somewhat of a rebuild and now they’ll begin the 2023 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle is coming off a surprising 9-8 season that led to a wild card berth, with Geno Smith defying the odds and earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the league in completion percentage (69.8). Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a 5-12 season but are hoping that having Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald healthy can help quickly right the ship.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Seattle is favored by 5 points in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 46. Before making any Seahawks vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 1 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Seahawks -5

Seahawks vs. Rams over/under: 46 points

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seahawks -224, Rams _185

Seahawks vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks looked like they might be gearing up for a rebuild when they traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson away last offseason for a slew of picks and players. However, Smith proved to be game for a second chance as a starting quarterback, throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and guiding an offense that ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored (407).

That inspired performance earned him a contract extension this offseason and he’s surrounded by an impressive group of skill players in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The defense also showed marked improvement down the stretch and the secondary should benefit from the addition of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who Seattle selected No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams appear to be headed towards a rebuilding project, but they still have a proven veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and arguably the top defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald. Stafford battled injuries throughout the 2022 season, but was spectacular in his first season in Los Angeles leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title while completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 102.9.

Like Stafford, Donald battled some injuries in 2022, but was a disruptive force when he was on the field. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year failed to record double digit sacks for the first time since 2016, but is entering the 2023 season at full strength. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s Seahawks vs. Rams pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Rams on Sunday, and which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 163-113 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.